John Cena to host the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards on March 11

The following was issued on Monday announcing that WWE star John Cena will be hosting the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards on March 11 in Los Angeles:

Platinum-Selling Artists Machine Gun Kelly and Camila Cabello to Perform at “Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards” Hosted by WWE Superstar John Cena, the show will air live on Saturday, March 11 from USC’s Galen Center in Los Angeles.

Burbank, Calif.,–Feb. 24, 2017–Nickelodeon today announced that chart-topping recording artists Machine Gun Kelly and Camila Cabello are set to perform their platinum-selling number-one single, “Bad Things,” at the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards. The reigning rock star of rap and the multi-platinum selling singer songwriter will take the KCA stage for their first time in a dynamic performance of the infectious hit song. Hosted by WWE Superstar John Cena, the show will air live on Saturday, March 11, at 8 p.m. (ET/ tape delayed for West Coast), from USC’s Galen Center in Los Angeles.

Celebrating kids’ favorites from across the worlds of film, television, music and pop culture, Nickelodeon recently announced the nominations for the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards which features an all-star list including: Henry Cavill, Daya, Chris Evans, Idris Elba, Megan Fox, Lukas Graham, Kevin Hart, Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne Johnson, Felicity Jones, Leslie Jones, Anna Kendrick, Bruno Mars, Melissa McCarthy, JoJo Siwa, The Chainsmokers, Justin Timberlake, Twenty One Pilots and more. This year also features nine new categories guaranteed to be unique to this awards season, like “Favorite Frenemies,” “Most Wanted Pet” and “#Squad.”

Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards is the only live event where kids can cast their votes across 28 categories with a brand-new voting experience on Nickelodeon’s digital platforms including Nick.com and the Nick App on iPad, iPhone, Kindle and Android devices.

While this will be Cena’s first time hosting the global show, he is beloved worldwide by the Nickelodeon family, having previously hosted Australia’s Kids’ Choice Awards in 2008, as well as undergoing a sliming at the first UK Kids’ Choice Awards in 2007.

Sponsors of Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards include Cinnamon Toast Crunch(TM), Crest(R), Hot Wheels(R), Nintendo, Skechers(R), Toyota and Walmart.

Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards is produced by Nickelodeon Productions. Elizabeth Kelly, Michael Dempsey, Shelly Sumpter Gillyard and Jay Schmalholz are executive producers.

