Jack Swagger reveals he has been granted his release from WWE

Former UFC and current Bellator MMA star Chael Sonnen had Jack Swagger on his podcast this week where Swagger revealed he is no longer with WWE.

“As of yesterday (February 28), Chael, I have asked for my release from WWE. It’s still kind of an ongoing process right now. Basically, it came down to contract negotiations and we were way off. They didn’t value me at what I thought I was valued at. This was a business decision. They weren’t giving me the opportunity to make the full amount of income I could for my family. So when you put it like that, it’s time to go.”

WWE has yet to officially issue a statement about Swagger as of this report.

You can check out Swagger’s full appearance on the podcast below.