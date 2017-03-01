Jack Swagger reveals he has been granted his release from WWE

Former UFC and current Bellator MMA star Chael Sonnen had Jack Swagger on his podcast this week where Swagger revealed he is no longer with WWE.

“As of yesterday (February 28), Chael, I have asked for my release from WWE. It’s still kind of an ongoing process right now. Basically, it came down to contract negotiations and we were way off. They didn’t value me at what I thought I was valued at. This was a business decision. They weren’t giving me the opportunity to make the full amount of income I could for my family. So when you put it like that, it’s time to go.”

WWE has yet to officially issue a statement about Swagger as of this report.

You can check out Swagger’s full appearance on the podcast below.

  • goddessroleplay

    I mean…he was a bad CAW of kurt angle amd never evolved past that . also every swagger match i saw felt identical.

  • Gerald Bocook

    Here’s hoping he can head somewhere else than can utilize him better. He wasn’t showcased as the best hand ever, but he could move and has a world of potential. Just get him a mouthpiece and keep him away from a xenophobe/super-patriot gimmick. Ugh.