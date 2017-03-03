Orton-Styles on 3/7 Smackdown to see who faces Wyatt at Wrestlemania

WWE announced on Friday that Randy Orton will face AJ Styles in a #1 Contenders on the 3/7 episode of Smackdown Live from Indianapolis to determine who will face WWE Champion Bray Wyatt for the WWE Title at Wrestlemania 33.
BREAKING: @AJStylesOrg & @RandyOrton battle Tuesday on #SDLive to determine @WWEBrayWyatt's @WrestleMania opponent! https://t.co/CakvUYouJq
— WWE (@WWE) March 3, 2017
Orton won the Royal Rumble, but had relinquished his title shot a couple weeks back. AJ Styles won a #1 Contenders Match over Luke Harper this past week on Smackdown, but then Orton re-proclaimed his title shot after turning on Wyatt and burning down the Wyatt Family Compound.