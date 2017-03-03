Orton-Styles on 3/7 Smackdown to see who faces Wyatt at Wrestlemania

WWE announced on Friday that Randy Orton will face AJ Styles in a #1 Contenders on the 3/7 episode of Smackdown Live from Indianapolis to determine who will face WWE Champion Bray Wyatt for the WWE Title at Wrestlemania 33.

Orton won the Royal Rumble, but had relinquished his title shot a couple weeks back. AJ Styles won a #1 Contenders Match over Luke Harper this past week on Smackdown, but then Orton re-proclaimed his title shot after turning on Wyatt and burning down the Wyatt Family Compound.