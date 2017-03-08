Styles and McMahon confrontation, new Wrestlemania matches

AJ Styles and Shane McMahon in WWE Network exclusive confrontation during 205 Live

After being defeated by Randy Orton in the main event of Smackdown in which the winner would face Bray Wyatt in the main event of Wrestlemania, a disappointed and frustrated A.J Styles confronted Smackdown commissioner Shane McMahon during 205 Live. AJ had previously defeated Luke Harper in order to face Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania, but having already won the Royal Rumble match, Orton was granted a match versus AJ with the winner to face Bray. Here is a video of their confrontation

New Wrestlemania matches added to the card

During Smackdown Live, it was announced that smackdown women’s champion Alexa Bliss will defend her title against all of the available women on the Smackdown roster, including the likes of Becky Lynch, Natalya and Mickie James.

Additionally, having defeated AJ Styles in the main event of Smackdown Live, Randy Orton has now earned the right to face Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania in a one on one match.