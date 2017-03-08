“Outlaw” Ron Bass passes away, Austin Aries returns to action

“Outlaw” Ron Bass passes away

As reported by WWE.com , “Outlaw” Ron Bass passed away on March 7th at the age of 68. Ron Bass competed in the NWA territories throughout the 70’s and early 80’s before making it to WWE as the “Outlaw”. There he fought with the likes of Junkyard Dog and Brutus Beefcake. He defeated a young Shawn Michaels in the 1988 King of the Ring tournament.

Austin Aries returns to action

During his time on the NXT roster, Austin Aries suffered a severe eye injury at a live event during a match with Shinsuke Nakamura. A kick gone wrong led to an orbital fracture which has kept Aries out of action since October. After getting physical with Cruiserweight champion Neville during Raw, many questioned if this was a sign of a return to action for Aries. He answered this during 205 Live during an interview that he conducted with himself. “Austin Aries, expert journalist is no more. Austin Aries, in ring expert is here on 205 live”. Later in the show he competed against Tony Nese.

