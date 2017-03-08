“Outlaw” Ron Bass passes away, Austin Aries returns to action

“Outlaw” Ron Bass passes away

As reported by WWE.com , “Outlaw” Ron Bass passed away on March 7th at the age of 68. Ron Bass competed in the NWA territories throughout the 70’s and early 80’s before making it to WWE as the “Outlaw”. There he fought with the likes of Junkyard Dog and Brutus Beefcake. He defeated a young Shawn Michaels in the 1988 King of the Ring tournament.

RIP Ron Bass,he got in the ring with me for some of my first matches,now I realize how gracious he was to take that on. Only love4U HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) March 8, 2017

1st time I met Ron Bass

I said I don't know if it's nice to meet you,

You broke Dusty Rhodes arm & cost him NWA title. I was 33yrs old

RIP — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) March 8, 2017

If what I’m reading is true, RIP Ron Bass. A truly good man and friend who shared a love for Star Trek and cats with me. I’ll miss you Sir. — Stevie Richards (@bWoStevie) March 8, 2017

Ron Bass whipped my ass around few times. He was a legit tough guy. Sad about this. RIP another fraternity brother pic.twitter.com/b889dmgfAi — Virgil (@TheRealVirgil) March 8, 2017

Sad to hear of the passing of Outlaw Ron Bass a true bad A. Give brother Jack a hug. RIPOUTLAW — Gbrisco🤼‍♂️ (@Fgbrisco) March 8, 2017

I just heard cowboy Ron Bass died. To many of our friends are dieing. He will be missed great guy — Demolition Smash (@RealDemoSmash) March 8, 2017

Sorry to hear about the passing of The Outlaw Cowboy Ron Bass. Great guy and a real pro. Our former stars are dying too quickly, too soon pic.twitter.com/84ZJfFcrWY — Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) March 8, 2017

Austin Aries returns to action

During his time on the NXT roster, Austin Aries suffered a severe eye injury at a live event during a match with Shinsuke Nakamura. A kick gone wrong led to an orbital fracture which has kept Aries out of action since October. After getting physical with Cruiserweight champion Neville during Raw, many questioned if this was a sign of a return to action for Aries. He answered this during 205 Live during an interview that he conducted with himself. “Austin Aries, expert journalist is no more. Austin Aries, in ring expert is here on 205 live”. Later in the show he competed against Tony Nese.