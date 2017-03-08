The Big Show claims he will retire in 2018

During an interview with Yahoo Sports, The Big Show revealed that his contract expires in February of 2018

I know I’m done February 2018. That’s when my contract ends as a full-time, live event guy. We’ll see what happens after that, whether I roll into an ambassador role or what WWE has for me. I know I’ve been with them for a long time and I have a great relationship with them. I also understand there’s a time for me to step aside and for other guys to step up. We got a lot of great new athletic talent that will probably be coming up at WrestleMania to be introduced. I don’t have any regrets or any shoulda, coulda, wouldas in my career. I’ve had a very blessed career with the greatest superstars this business has ever seen. And for me, it’s about giving that space up to those guys that are there to do it and me finding new challenges to help inspire and motivate me.

He also disusses topics such as his proposed match with Shaquille O’Neal, thoughts on the influence the internet has had on wrestling, the tremendous shape he has gotten himself into and his favourite cartoons as a child.

The Big Show signed with WCW in 1995 as “The Giant” and in the same year, defeated Hulk Hogan to win the WCW World Heavyweight championship. He transitioned to WWE in 1999 where he has remained to this day.