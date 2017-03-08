3/7 WWE Smackdown Live Ratings: Viewers see increase this week

Last night’s 3/7 WWE Smackdown Live drew 2.738 million viewers on Tuesday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 2.56 million viewers.

WWE lead the night in cable on Tuesday, coming in at #1 in the key 18-49 demographic.

WWE Smackdown Live Ratings and Demographics

Smackdown, headlined by Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles in a #1 Contenders Match, averaged a 1.05 rating among adults 18-49. This is up from last week’s show that drew a 0.86 rating.