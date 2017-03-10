Edge and Christian announcement later today, Titus O’Neil honored

Edge and Christian Announcement

Edge and Christian recently took to twitter to tease an upcoming announcement. No details have been provided as of yet. The two last worked together on their WWE Network exclusive “The Edge and Christian Show.” The reveal will be at 12pm EST today.

I think it's just about time to tell everyone what we've been working on @Christian4Peeps — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) March 8, 2017

No clue what you're talking about @EdgeRatedR….

Wait.. oh ya THAT!! Yes we should tell everyone.. maybe this Friday 12pm EST? https://t.co/09O1rFRkGg — Jay 'Christian' Reso (@Christian4Peeps) March 8, 2017

Friday at 12pm EST it is @Christian4Peeps The countdown is on https://t.co/sBslQb330X — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) March 8, 2017

Edge has previously teased a season two of The Edge and Christian Show, but this announcement may be unrelated.

Titus O’Neil honored

Well known for his charitable and community work in recent years, Titus O’Neil was honored by The Tampa Bay Lightning NHL team in recognition of his work within the Tampa Bay region. He was named as the 32nd Lightning Community Hero of the 2016-17 season, receiving a $50,000 charitable donation.