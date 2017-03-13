WWE announces Eric LeGrand will receive the 2017 Warrior Award

WWE.com announced on Monday that Eric LeGrand, a former Rutgers football player turned motivational speaker, will be the recipient of the third annual Warrior Award during the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony during WrestleMania 33 weekend.

WWE posted the following.

“LeGrand was a key player on the Rutgers University football team, before a spinal cord injury sustained during a game in October 2010 left him paralyzed from the neck down. LeGrand’s tremendous courage and unwavering strength throughout his rehabilitation captured the attention of the nation. He resumed his college classes via Skype and launched his sports broadcasting career as an analyst for Rutgers Football Radio Network. LeGrand founded the charity Team LeGrand of the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation in 2013, and is now a highly sought-after motivational speaker. In support of LeGrand’s mission – raising funds for research to find a cure for paralysis and to help improve the quality of life for people with spinal cord injuries – WWE will make a $25,000 donation to Team LeGrand.”