Video: Kurt Angle on meeting with McMahon for first time in 11 years

By
Adam Martin
-
1

WWE has posted a clip from an upcoming WWE 24 documentary showing Kurt Angle meeting with Vince McMahon for the first time in 11 years along with Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

This will likely be part of a documentary highlighting Angle’s reintroduction to the company as an inductee into the Class of 2017 WWE Hall of Fame this year in Orlando.

You can check out the clip below courtesy of WWE.

