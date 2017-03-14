Video: Kurt Angle on meeting with McMahon for first time in 11 years

WWE has posted a clip from an upcoming WWE 24 documentary showing Kurt Angle meeting with Vince McMahon for the first time in 11 years along with Paul “Triple H” Levesque.
This will likely be part of a documentary highlighting Angle’s reintroduction to the company as an inductee into the Class of 2017 WWE Hall of Fame this year in Orlando.
You can check out the clip below courtesy of WWE.
What was it like for @RealKurtAngle to meet with @VinceMcMahon once again for the first time in 11 years? #BringItToTheTable @WWEGraves pic.twitter.com/UU97Afbc6S
— WWE (@WWE) March 14, 2017