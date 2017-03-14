Updated card for WrestleMania 33, new championship match set

Following last night’s 3/13 WWE RAW in Detroit, new matches are now set for WWE WrestleMania 33 in three weeks in Orlando at Camping World Stadium.

This includes Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defending the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships against Enzo Amore and Big Cass and Sheamus and Cesaro in a triple threat match after Gallows and Anderson interfered in a No. 1 Contenders match on RAW.

Here is the updated card set for April 2.

WWE Championship Match

Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship Match

Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns

WWE United States Championship Match

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens

WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match

Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. All Smackdown women eligible to compete

WWE RAW Tag Team Championships – Triple Threat Match

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (c’s) vs. Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Sheamus and Cesaro

2017 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Announced so far: Apollo Crews, Mojo Rawley and Big Show

Plus, The New Day will host WrestleMania