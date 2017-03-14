Updated card for WrestleMania 33, new championship match set

Following last night’s 3/13 WWE RAW in Detroit, new matches are now set for WWE WrestleMania 33 in three weeks in Orlando at Camping World Stadium.
This includes Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defending the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships against Enzo Amore and Big Cass and Sheamus and Cesaro in a triple threat match after Gallows and Anderson interfered in a No. 1 Contenders match on RAW.
In less than three weeks…#TheBeast vs. @Goldberg at "THE ULTIMATE THRILL RIDE" #WrestleMania! @BrockLesnar #RAW pic.twitter.com/ce3kkhzBmq
— WWE (@WWE) March 14, 2017
Here is the updated card set for April 2.
WWE Championship Match
Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton
WWE Universal Championship Match
Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar
The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns
WWE United States Championship Match
Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens
WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match
Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks
WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. All Smackdown women eligible to compete
WWE RAW Tag Team Championships – Triple Threat Match
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (c’s) vs. Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Sheamus and Cesaro
2017 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Announced so far: Apollo Crews, Mojo Rawley and Big Show
Plus, The New Day will host WrestleMania