3/13 WWE RAW Ratings: All hours average above three million viewers

This weke’s 3/13 WWE RAW drew an average of 3.23 million viewers on Monday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up slightly from last week’s show that drew 3.22 million viewers. RAW came in at No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.

“Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” took the top spot for the night. Ratings for Monday night had been delayed due to an issue with Nielsen over the weekend. All three hours of the show averaged above three million viewers this week.

Hourly breakdowns of the WWE RAW Ratings

Hourly breakdowns were as follows.

Hour 1: 3.176 (down from 3.318 million viewers last week)

Hour 2: 3.323 (down from million viewers)

Hour 3: 3.197 (up from 2.950 million viewers)

RAW, headlined by a confrontation between Triple H and Seth Rollins, averaged a 1.13 rating rating among adults 18-49 on Monday night. This is up from last week’s 1.12.