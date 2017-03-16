3/14 WWE Smackdown Live Ratings: Overall viewers see a drop this week

This week’s 3/14 WWE Smackdown Live drew 2.63 million viewers on Tuesday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 2.74 million viewers. WWE came in at No. 2 for the night on cable on Tuesday in the 18-49 demographic.

“The Rachel Maddow Show” on MSNBC won the night on cable.

WWE Smackdown Live Ratings and Demographics

Smackdown, headlined by American Alpha vs. The Usos and Shane McMahon issuing his WrestleMania challenge to AJ Styles, averaged a 0.89 rating among adults 18-49. This is down from last week’s show that drew a 1.05 rating.