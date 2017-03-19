Kurt Angle on being a mentor for John Cena, visiting Smackdown Live taping

Nick Schwartz of FoxSports.com is featuring an interview with Kurt Angle where he talked about being a mentor for John Cena early in his WWE career and his thoughts on being backstage at the Smackdown Live taping last week in Pittsburgh.

On being a mentor for John Cena early in his WWE career:

“John, you know, I was his first match when he started in WWE, and I knew right then that he was very special. I also knew that this kid was going to give me a rough time being the top guy in the company. Because at the time I was one of the top guys, I would say myself and Triple H, and to have this young kid come up and the company asked me to help teach him a little bit. It was like… ‘wait a minute, I’m teaching this kid to take my spot?!’ But John was really good. He was a great student, great learner. I mean, look what he’s done. I can’t even take any credit for it. I would put John Cena in the history books as being the greatest WWE Superstar of all time.”

On visiting Smackdown Live last week in Pittsburgh: