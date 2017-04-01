Bobby Roode vs. Shinsuke Nakamura headlines NXT TakeOver tonight

NXT TakeOver will be headlined tonight by Bobby Roode defending the NXT Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura live on the WWE Network from Orlando, Florida.

Other championship matches scheduled on the card includes Asuka defending the NXT Women’s Championship against Ember Moon and The Authors of Pain defending the NXT Tag Team Championships in a triple threat against #DIY and The Revival.

Here is the card for NXT TakeOver: Orlando tonight beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT).

NXT Championship Match

Bobby Roode (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

NXT Women’s Championship Match

Asuka (c) vs. Ember Moon

NXT Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match

The Authors of Pain (c) vs. #DIY vs. The Revival

Tye Dillinger, No Way Jose, Roderick Strong and Ruby Riot vs. Sanity

Aleister Black vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

