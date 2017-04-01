Bobby Roode vs. Shinsuke Nakamura headlines NXT TakeOver tonight

NXT TakeOver will be headlined tonight by Bobby Roode defending the NXT Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura live on the WWE Network from Orlando, Florida.
Other championship matches scheduled on the card includes Asuka defending the NXT Women’s Championship against Ember Moon and The Authors of Pain defending the NXT Tag Team Championships in a triple threat against #DIY and The Revival.
Here is the card for NXT TakeOver: Orlando tonight beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT).
NXT Championship Match
Bobby Roode (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
NXT Women’s Championship Match
Asuka (c) vs. Ember Moon
NXT Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match
The Authors of Pain (c) vs. #DIY vs. The Revival
Tye Dillinger, No Way Jose, Roderick Strong and Ruby Riot vs. Sanity
Aleister Black vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas
Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of NXT TakeOver: Orlando tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT). Follow us on Twitter via @wrestleview for live thoughts!