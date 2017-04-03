NXT TakeOver: Chicago set for May 20 on the weekend of Backlash PPV

Paul “Triple H” Levesque posted the following on Twitter on Monday announcing that the next NXT TakeOver live special on the WWE Network will be on May 20 from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

…and finally @WWENXT TAKES OVER #NXTChicago on Saturday, May 20th the night before #WWEBacklash. Tickets on sale SATURDAY at 10am CT pic.twitter.com/AuGKtlWTev — Triple H (@TripleH) April 3, 2017

This is the same venue that the Smackdown Live PPV, Backlash, will take place the following night on May 21.

Triple H also announced the following NXT tour dates during the month of May: