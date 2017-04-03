NXT TakeOver: Chicago set for May 20 on the weekend of Backlash PPV

By
Jason Namako
-
0

Paul “Triple H” Levesque posted the following on Twitter on Monday announcing that the next NXT TakeOver live special on the WWE Network will be on May 20 from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

This is the same venue that the Smackdown Live PPV, Backlash, will take place the following night on May 21.

Triple H also announced the following NXT tour dates during the month of May:

