WWE Network reaches 1.95 million subscribers after WrestleMania 33

WWE announced on Monday afternoon that WWE Network subscribers reached a record 1.95 million subscribers following WrestleMania 33 on Sunday night. This was a 7% increase in subscribers for the network since last April.

WWE Chief Strategy & Financial Officer George Barrios noted that with nearly two million subscribers, “more households than ever before watched WrestleMania on WWE Network.”

Some other notes from the conference call on Monday includes:

* Total domestic network subscribers increased 4% to 1.45 million.

* International subscribers increased 15% to 497,000.

* Paid subscribers reached 1.66 million (14% increase) broken down as 1.24 million domestic and 424,000 international.

* Network subscribers viewed 22.5 million hours of content during WrestleMania Week or 13 hours per subscriber (up 4% year-over-year).

* Digital and social media video views reached 133 million (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube), a 105% increase from last year.

* WrestleMania garnered a record 18 million social media fan engagements, up 66%.