During last night’s 4/3 episode of WWE RAW in Orlando, Kurt Angle was announced as the new General Manger of RAW by Vince McMahon, making a rare appearance.

McMahon first announced that new General Manager was a 2017 WWE Hall of Famer, only to be interrupted by former Smackdown General Manager Teddy Long.

He quickly dismissed Long and introduced Kurt Angle as the new General Manager of RAW.

You can check out a clip below courtesy of WWE.