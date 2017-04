Nakamura vs. Ziggler following 205 Live

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Dolph Ziggler in a post-show bonus match following the 205 Live taping that aired live on the WWE Network on Tuesday night in Orlando.

American Alpha def. The Vaudevillians earlier in the night in a dark match.

Nakamura vs Ziggler, starting now! pic.twitter.com/5pPzOZuUrs — Pat Laprade (@PatLaprade) April 5, 2017

