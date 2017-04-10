Ric Flair removed from Indiana bar on Sunday for bad behavior

A new report by The Indy Star out of Fort Wayne notes that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was removed from The Deck at the Gas House bar in Fort Wayne on Sunday night just minutes after arriving for what is being described as bad behavior.

The report quotes an employee from the bar, saying that Flair was “acting like a moron” and called the bartender a “fat ass.”

Other patrons at the bar posted the following on Twitter, confirming that Flair had only been at the bar for 5 minutes before being removed.

When you see Ric Flair at the deck and then promptly see him getting kicked out like 5 minutes later — Billy Pasquale (@Sir_William16) April 9, 2017