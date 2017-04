WWE Smackdown Live takes place tonight from Boston, Massachusetts.

Tonight will be the second half of the two-day Superstar Shake Up where it will be revealed which RAW stars are heading to Smackdown Live.

Also advertised for the show is The Usos defending the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships against American Alpha.

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of Smackdown tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.