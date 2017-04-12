4/11 WWE Smackdown Live Ratings: Viewers up, WWE wins the night

The WWE Smackdown Live Ratings are in for April 11, 2017.

Last night’s episode drew 3.11 million overall viewers on Tuesday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 2.89 million viewers. WWE again won the night on cable for Tuesday in the key 18-49 demographic.

WWE Smackdown Live Ratings and Demographics

Smackdown, headlined by AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn, averaged a 1.05 rating among adults 18-49, up from last week’s show that drew a 0.98 rating.