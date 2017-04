Shinsuke Nakamura says goodbye to NXT

WWE has posted a clip from last night’s NXT episode on the WWE Network of Shinsuke Nakamura saying goodbye to the promotion. Nakamura will now be a member of the WWE main roster going forward as part of the Smackdown Live brand.

New broadcast team member

Christy St. Cloud has been officially introduced as the newest member of the NXT broadcast team. Christy comes from AfterBuzz TV.