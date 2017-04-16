Kurt Angle says Roman Reigns was “pushed way too fast” in WWE

Washington’s Top News is featuring an interview with WWE Hall of Famer and new RAW General Manager Kurt Angle where he is asked about Roman Reigns and his spot in WWE.
Angle talks in details about why he feels some fans have rejected Reigns.
“I love him. The issue with Roman is he was utilized and pushed way too fast. When you skip the U.S. Title, Intercontinental Title, the King of the Ring and go right to the top, fans don’t like that. … Half the fans love him; half the fans hate him. Same with [John] Cena. When Cena came in, Vince pushed the hell out of him and fans were like, ‘Gosh, dang. This guy’s invincible. I hate him!’ … If Vince waits it out a bit, fans will start to accept [Roman Reigns], and if they don’t, then turn him heel.”