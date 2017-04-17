Dash Wilder suffers fractured jaw, will be out of action for eight weeks

WWE.com is reporting that Dash Wilder of The Revival suffered a fractured jaw over the weekend at an NXT live event in Spartanburg where The Revival was working their final live events for the NXT brand before they go full-time to the RAW brand.

It is believed that Wilder suffered the injury during a tag team match against Shinsuke Nakamura and Hideo Itami, as Wilder did not wrestle at events on Saturday and Sunday.

Dr. Jeff Westerfield was quoted in the report, noting that Wilder will be out of action for up to eight weeks as his jaw will be wired shut starting this Friday to recover.

Wilder, along with tag team partner Scott Dawson, debuted on the main roster on RAW the night after WrestleMania 33 only two weeks ago in Orlando. They both worked an NXT tour this past weekend in what was a farewell for The Revival, Shinsuke Nakamura and Tye Dillinger before officially being exclusive on the WWE main roster.

Wilder was quoted in the WWE story regarding his injury.