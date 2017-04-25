New movie about Vince McMahon taking WWE global in development

Deadline.com is reporting that Sony Pictures’ TriStar and WWE Studios will be teaming up to develop a film about Vince McMahon’s rise in the wrestling industry.
The film, currently titled “Pandemonium”, appears to have the blessing of McMahon with WWE Studios involved with the current project.
“The film covers McMahon’s ascension in the wrestling business, and having WWE Studios involved indicates the project has the blessing of the grappling magnate. He is third generation — the business was started by his grandfather Jess and taken over by his father Vincent — but these were local circuits and relatively small time compared to what Vince McMahon had in mind. The barrel-chested showman turned the World Wrestling Federation (now WWE) into a global roadshow business juggernaut. He unleashed grapplers from Hulk Hogan to Bruno Sammartino and Triple H to budding actor John Cena and The Rock, aka Dwayne Johnson, Hollywood’s reigning action star.”