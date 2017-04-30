Reigns vs. Strowman, Orton vs. Wyatt headlines WWE Payback tonight

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman and WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt in a House of Horrors match will headline WWE Payback tonight in San Jose.
According to a report by PWInsider.com, parts of the Orton vs. Wyatt match has already been pre-taped with the rest of the match playing out live tonight.
Here is the rest of the card for tonight on the WWE Network starting at 8:00 p.m. ET:
House of Horrors Match
WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt
Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe
WWE United States Championship Match
Kevin Owens (c) vs. Chris Jericho
WWE RAW Tag Team Championships Match
The Hardy Boyz (c’s) vs. Sheamus and Cesaro
WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries
WWE RAW Women’s Championship
Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss
Kickoff Show:
* MizTV with special guest Finn Balor
* Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of WWE Payback tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern (7:00 CT) with live thoughts on Twitter via @wrestleview.