Reigns vs. Strowman, Orton vs. Wyatt headlines WWE Payback tonight

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman and WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt in a House of Horrors match will headline WWE Payback tonight in San Jose.

According to a report by PWInsider.com, parts of the Orton vs. Wyatt match has already been pre-taped with the rest of the match playing out live tonight.

Here is the rest of the card for tonight on the WWE Network starting at 8:00 p.m. ET:

House of Horrors Match

WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe

WWE United States Championship Match

Kevin Owens (c) vs. Chris Jericho

WWE RAW Tag Team Championships Match

The Hardy Boyz (c’s) vs. Sheamus and Cesaro

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries

WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

Kickoff Show:

* MizTV with special guest Finn Balor

* Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of WWE Payback tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern (7:00 CT) with live thoughts on Twitter via @wrestleview.