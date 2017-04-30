WWE Payback Kickoff Show results, Live WWE Payback review tonight

WWE Payback Kickoff Show results

During tonight’s WWE Payback Kickoff Show on the WWE Network, Enzo Amore and Big Cass def. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a tag team match.

A MizTV segment involving The Miz and Finn Balor also took place. Miz referred to Balor as a “failure” after a strong showing in NXT and not so much on the main roster. Balor promised to win back the WWE Universal Championship. Miz pointed out that Brock Lesnar was the current champion and that Lesnar would destroy Balor. The segment ended with Balor attacking Miz to officially close the kickoff show.

Live WWE Payback review tonight

Just a quick reminder that Adam Martin and Doug Lackey will be live on YouTube tonight following WWE Payback to review the show.