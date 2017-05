Braun Strowman on Roman Reigns fans

Braun Strowman tweeted out the following regarding the fans of Roman Reigns after he defeated Reigns last night at WWE Payback in San Jose.

Tonight I drown myself in the tears of the fallen Empire's fans!!!!!! #MyYardNow — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) May 1, 2017

Nakamura to make PPV debut

WWE began promoting the upcoming Backlash PPV on May 21 last night during Payback and noting that it will be Shinsuke Nakamura’s first Smackdown Live PPV appearance.