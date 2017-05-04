WWE teaming with Rocket League, WWE.com celebrates Star Wars day

WWE teaming up with Rocket League

Yesterday it was announced via social media that WWE and Rocket League will be teaming up for sponsorship involving WWE Backlash and future events.

Rocket League, developed by Psyonix Studies, is a popular video game in which vehicular action is combined with sports for an exhilarating and unique gaming experience. With sports such as soccer, hockey and basketball featured in arenas with custom physics and gameplay effects, each play session is always a unique affair.

WWE has previously dabbed in vehicular gaming, with the infamous WWE Crush Hour being released for Playstation 2 and Gamecube in 2003.

As of now, there are no plans for WWE related content in-game, “yet.”

No DLC plans just yet – we;re sponsoring a bunch of @WWE events, and #WWEBacklash will be the first! https://t.co/t4e8PiipHa — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) May 3, 2017

WWE.com celebrates Star Wars day

In the punniest of puns, May the Fourth has become known to Star War Fans as Star Wars day in relation to may the force be with you.

In celebration of Star Wars day, WWE.com has added in light sabers to images of superstars in appropriate situations. In what may be a fun poke at fans, Roman Reigns is featured with a “dark side” red light saber.