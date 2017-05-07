Hired production team member files lawsuit against WWE, Titus O’Neil

TMZ Sports is reporting that Donald Anderson has filed a lawsuit against WWE seeking damages in the amount of $1.2 million after an incident on May 18, 2015.

Anderson claims he was “seriously injured” after he was hired by WWE as a cameraman for the “Swerved” show on the WWE Network. He stated that while filming an electric chair prank for the show, WWE star Titus O’Neil was zapped and “lost his mind.”

The lawsuit alleges that O’Neil “kicked the camera out of Anderson’s hand” causing damage to Anderson’s hand, fingers and wrist. Anderson was then told to leave the premises immediately “in fear of the possibility of further attacks by Titus.”

Titus O’Neil has yet to publicly comment on the lawsuit.