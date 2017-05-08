SPOILERS: 5/7 WWE United Kingdom TV taping results in Norwich, England

The following was taped on Sunday from Norwich, England.
5/7 WWE United Kingdom TV taping results:
* Wolfgang def. Joesph Connors
* The Brian Kendrick and TJP def. Dan Moloney and Rich Swann
* Tyson T-Bone def. Saxon Huxley
* Akira Tozawa def. Tony Nese
* Sam Gradwell def. James Drake
* Pete Dunne def. Trent Seven to earn a WWE UK title shot at NXT TakeOver: Chicago on May 20.
*Tyler Bate def. Mark Andrews to retain the WWE United Kingdom Championship. Dunne attacked Andrews afterward, then had a staredown with Bate with NXT GM William Regal out there as well.
Source: F4WOnline.com