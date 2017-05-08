SPOILERS: 5/7 WWE United Kingdom TV taping results in Norwich, England

The following was taped on Sunday from Norwich, England.

5/7 WWE United Kingdom TV taping results:

* Wolfgang def. Joesph Connors

* The Brian Kendrick and TJP def. Dan Moloney and Rich Swann

* Tyson T-Bone def. Saxon Huxley

* Akira Tozawa def. Tony Nese

* Sam Gradwell def. James Drake

* Pete Dunne def. Trent Seven to earn a WWE UK title shot at NXT TakeOver: Chicago on May 20.

*Tyler Bate def. Mark Andrews to retain the WWE United Kingdom Championship. Dunne attacked Andrews afterward, then had a staredown with Bate with NXT GM William Regal out there as well.

