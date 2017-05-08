SPOILERS: 5/8 WWE RAW TV taping results in London to air tonight

The following was taped on Monday night in London, England.

5/8 WWE RAW TV taping results:

* Backstage, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose took a phone call from RAW GM Kurt Angle. Ambrose heads to the ring and says Angle isn’t in attendance tonight, but that Angle has made him General Manager for the night. The Miz walks out and reveals Stephanie McMahon made him co-General Manager tonight as well. Braun Strowman and Kalisto eventually interrupt. Ambrose books Strowman vs. Kalisto for later tonight and then books Miz vs. Finn Balor.

* Finn Balor def. The Miz.

* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Mickie James.

* Braun Strowman vs. Kalisto ended in a no contest.

* Sheamus and Cesaro won the No. 1 Contenders Tag Team Turmoil match over Enzo Amore and Big Cass, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson and Rhyno and Heath Slater.

* Seth Rollins def. Samoa Joe via DQ. The referee disqualified Joe when he pushed Rollins into an exposed turnbuckle.

* TJP def. Jack Gallagher.

* Sasha Banks def. Alicia Fox.

* Bray Wyatt def. Dean Ambrose. The Miz was on commentary during the match. Miz interfered hitting Ambrose with the Intercontinental championship to setup a Sister Abigail by Wyatt. After the match, Miz attacks Ambrose and says next week he will become champion. This was the official end to the taping.

