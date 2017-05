WWE tryout in London on Monday

A WWE tryout was held in London on Monday per an article on WWE.com this week prior to the RAW taping. Names advertised as part of the tryout included Jurn Simmons, Adam “Flex” Maxted, Axel “Juvenile X” Gress, Christian “T-K-O” Tscherpel, Flash Morgan Webster, Travis Banks, Chris Brookes and TK Cooper.

Post-RAW videos from Monday night

WWE posted the following videos after last night’s RAW in London.