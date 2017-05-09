Report: Braun Strowman scheduled to undergo surgery on elbow

While WWE has yet to officially comment on it, Braun Strowman is scheduled to undergo surgery on his elbow shortly per reports by Pro Wrestling Sheet and The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online on Monday night.

WWE shot an angle at RAW last night in London having Roman Reigns attack the arm/elbow of Strowman when his match with Kalisto was interrupted. Strowman started the match with Kalisto wearing a sling for his elbow.

While not official, Strowman was initially expected to be out of action for around four to eight weeks as a result of the surgery. This puts any plans for him in doubt for the upcoming Extreme Rules PPV on June 4 and possibly Great Balls of Fire in July.

You can check out the segment with Strowman and Reigns from RAW on Monday below.