Getting to know Shinsuke Nakamura, Total Divas viewers for May 10

Getting to know Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE.com is featuring an article with five things you should know about Shinsuke Nakamura before his Smackdown Live in-ring debut at Backlash on May 21.

The article notes that Nakamura has wrestled the likes of AJ Styles, Kevin Owens and Brock Lesnar before signing with WWE, training and living with Daniel Bryan and more.

Nakamura will make his official Smackdown Live in-ring debut at the upcoming Backlash PPV on May 21 in Chicago in a match against Dolph Ziggler.

Total Divas viewers for May 10

This week’s Total Divas for May 10 on the E! Network drew 683,000 viewers according to a new report by Showbuzzdaily.com. This is up from 576,000 viewers last week.