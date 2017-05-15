New match announced for RAW, Title match set for Extreme Rules

New match announced for RAW

WWE.com has announced Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus for RAW tonight in New Jersey.

Already announced for the show tonight in Newark is Dean Ambrose defending the WWE Intercontinental Championship against The Miz.

Title match set for Extreme Rules

WWE has posted a video interview with Matt and Jeff Hardy revealing they will defend the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships against Sheamus and Cesaro at Extreme Rules.

Extreme Rules, a RAW-only PPV, takes place on June 4 in Baltimore.