New matches added to WWE Backlash, updated card for Sunday

Following last night’s episode of Smackdown Live in Manchester, new matches have been added to the card for WWE Backlash this Sunday night in Chicago.
Added to the card is Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin, Luke Harper vs. Erick Rowan and Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English as part of the Backlash Kickoff Show.
Here is the updated card for WWE Backlash this Sunday.
WWE Championship Match
Randy Orton (c) vs. Jinder Mahal
WWE United States Championship Match
Kevin Owens (c) vs. AJ Styles
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler
WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships Match
The Usos (c’s) vs. Breezango
Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin
Luke Harper vs. Erick Rowan
Naomi, Charlotte and Becky Lynch vs. Natalya, Carmella and Tamina
Kickoff Show:
Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English
Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of Backlash on Sunday starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.