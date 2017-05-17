New matches added to WWE Backlash, updated card for Sunday

Following last night’s episode of Smackdown Live in Manchester, new matches have been added to the card for WWE Backlash this Sunday night in Chicago.

Added to the card is Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin, Luke Harper vs. Erick Rowan and Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English as part of the Backlash Kickoff Show.

Here is the updated card for WWE Backlash this Sunday.

WWE Championship Match

Randy Orton (c) vs. Jinder Mahal

WWE United States Championship Match

Kevin Owens (c) vs. AJ Styles

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships Match

The Usos (c’s) vs. Breezango

Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin

Luke Harper vs. Erick Rowan

Naomi, Charlotte and Becky Lynch vs. Natalya, Carmella and Tamina

Kickoff Show:

Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of Backlash on Sunday starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.