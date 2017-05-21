Orton vs. Mahal, Nakamura Smackdown debut tonight at Backlash

Randy Orton defending the WWE Championship against Jinder Mahal and Shinsuke Nakamura making his Smackdown Live in-ring debut against Dolph Ziggler are being heavily promoted as the top headliners by WWE for tonight’s Smackdown-only Backlash PPV in Chicago.

Two more championship matches are scheduled including Kevin Owens defending the WWE United States Championship against AJ Styles and The Usos will defend the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships against Breezango.

Here is the scheduled card for Backlash tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT).

WWE Championship Match

Randy Orton (c) vs. Jinder Mahal

WWE United States Championship Match

Kevin Owens (c) vs. AJ Styles

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships Match

The Usos (c’s) vs. Breezango

Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin

Luke Harper vs. Erick Rowan

Naomi, Charlotte and Becky Lynch vs. Natalya, Carmella and Tamina

Kickoff Show:

Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of WWE Backlash tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT) along with brief results and live thoughts on Twitter via @wrestleview.