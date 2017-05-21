Jim Ross confirms he will call upcoming WWE Women’s Tournament

During an appearance on the “Busted Open” show on SiriusXM satellite radio, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross confirmed he would be calling the upcoming WWE Women’s Tournament special that is set to air this summer on the WWE Network.

As reported earlier, WWE announced a 32-competitor Women’s Tournament back in April during WrestleMania 33 weekend in Orlando. WWE revealed that women’s wrestlers from 17 countries were scheduled to take part in the special.

No word at this time who will be joining Ross on commentary for the special.