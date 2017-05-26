SPOILERS: 5/25 NXT TV tapings from Full Sail

The following was taped on Thursday from Full Sail University.

5/25 NXT TV tapings:

Dark Match: Jeet Rama def. Chris Silvio

* Tyler Bate def. Steve Cutler

* Tommaso Ciampa promo on crutches. Blames the fans for turning on Johnny Gargano at TakeOver because when he got hurt, they immediately thought of replacements to team with Gargano, making him an afterthought. When he comes back, he will be the most dangerous SOB whether you like it or not.

* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne def. Danny Burch

* Cezar Bonin def. Andrade Cien Almas. Former TNA star Thea Trindad was shown at ringside during the match.

* Roderick Strong and Kassius Ohno def. SAnitY after No Way Jose returned and distracted SAnitY.

* Heavy Machinery def. Lars Sullivan (Dylan Miley) and Andrews. Sullivan beat down his partner after.

* Peyton Royce def. Sarah Logan

* Hideo Itami and Oney Lorcan went to a No Contest after Itami hit 3 GTS’s and went for a 4th when Kassius Ohno ran down to stop him. Ohno and Itami had a shoving match until Itami stormed off.

* Killain Dain def. No Way Jose

* Roderick Strong promo about wanting to become NXT Champion. NXT Champion Bobby Roode interrupts and mocks crying at Strong’s life story, then warns him not to try the Bobby Roode lottery.

* Drew McIntyre def. Rob Ryzin

* Ember Moon def. Peyton Royce

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain won a squash match. Paul Ellering ripped on Heavy Machinery after until they came out and AOP and Ellering walked off.

* Velveteen Dream def. Raul Mendoza

* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka, Nikki Cross and Ruby Riot went to a No Contest. It was an elimination match and Cross first eliminated Riot, then she and Asuka brawled backstage and went through a production table.

* SAnitY def. The Ealy Brothers

* Sonya Deville def. Rachael Evers (Rachael Ellering)

* Aleister Black def. Kassius Ohno

Source: F4WOnline.com