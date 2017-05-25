Asuka surpasses Goldberg’s streak, Titus Brand charity popcorn

By
Andrew Fisher
-
4

Asuka surpasses Goldberg’s undefeated streak

Since debuting with NXT in August of 2015, current NXT Women’s champion Asuka has yet to be pinned or submitted, including to this very day. With the inclusion of televised and untelevised matches, Asuka has reached the milestone of 174 accumulative victories, surpassing the 173 set by Bill Goldberg in WCW during the late 90’s. Asuka took to social media to acknowledge and pay respect to Goldberg, who responded in kind.

Titus Brand charity popcorn

Over the last several months, Titus O’Niel has introduced us to his “Titus Brand”. As of late, he has taken Apollo Crews under his wing in a managerial role. Outside of the ring, Titus is well known for his charity involvement and he has taken his Titus Brand out of the ring to raise money for charity.

  • Wayne Martin

    is her streak surpassing Goldbergs number of days too?

  • Al79

    Seems like they are hesitant to move her to a main show.

  • Jimmy Mack

    I’m pretty sure Mongo got the better of her earlier in her career

  • Komodo

    I had assumed they wanted her English to improve first, plus there is nobody she can believably drop the title to. She should just surrender the title and move to Smackdown with a manager/interpreter.