Asuka surpasses Goldberg’s streak, Titus Brand charity popcorn

Asuka surpasses Goldberg’s undefeated streak

Since debuting with NXT in August of 2015, current NXT Women’s champion Asuka has yet to be pinned or submitted, including to this very day. With the inclusion of televised and untelevised matches, Asuka has reached the milestone of 174 accumulative victories, surpassing the 173 set by Bill Goldberg in WCW during the late 90’s. Asuka took to social media to acknowledge and pay respect to Goldberg, who responded in kind.

I respect Goldberg so much. He is amazing. I am honored to be the undefeated champion with the longest streak in WWE history. #WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/eOZXIj4NGV — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) May 24, 2017

🙏 ……the "streak" is in very good hands👊 #Congrats 👏 RT @WWEAsuka: I respect Goldberg so … https://t.co/MKx7eO1LbG — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) May 25, 2017

Titus Brand charity popcorn

Over the last several months, Titus O’Niel has introduced us to his “Titus Brand”. As of late, he has taken Apollo Crews under his wing in a managerial role. Outside of the ring, Titus is well known for his charity involvement and he has taken his Titus Brand out of the ring to raise money for charity.