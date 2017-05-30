First ever Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match set for June 18

During tonight’s episode of Smackdown Live in Atlanta, a scheduled 5-Way No. 1 Contenders Elimination match never officially took place and instead created a big brawl.
The winner of the 5-way was to determine who would end up challenging Naomi for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship in three weeks.
As a result of the match never officially starting, Smackdown Commissioner Shane McMahon booked a first ever women’s Money in the Bank ladder match on June 18 in St. Louis.
.@CarmellaWWE, @TaminaSnuka, @NatByNature, @MsCharlotteWWE & @BeckyLynchWWE will clash in the FIRST-EVER WOMEN'S #MITB #LadderMatch! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/fRPemSBHlU
— WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2017
It was also officially confirmed that The Usos will defend the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships against The New Day, who officially debuted on Tuesday night.
Here is the updated card for the Smackdown-only Money in the Bank PPV on June 18.
WWE Championship Match
Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Randy Orton
“Money in the Bank” Ladder Match
AJ Styles vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens
“Money in the Bank” Women’s Ladder Match
Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Carmella vs. Tamina
WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships Match
The Usos (c’s) vs. The New Day