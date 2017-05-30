First ever Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match set for June 18

During tonight’s episode of Smackdown Live in Atlanta, a scheduled 5-Way No. 1 Contenders Elimination match never officially took place and instead created a big brawl.

The winner of the 5-way was to determine who would end up challenging Naomi for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship in three weeks.

As a result of the match never officially starting, Smackdown Commissioner Shane McMahon booked a first ever women’s Money in the Bank ladder match on June 18 in St. Louis.

It was also officially confirmed that The Usos will defend the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships against The New Day, who officially debuted on Tuesday night.

Here is the updated card for the Smackdown-only Money in the Bank PPV on June 18.

WWE Championship Match

Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Randy Orton

“Money in the Bank” Ladder Match

AJ Styles vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens

“Money in the Bank” Women’s Ladder Match

Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Carmella vs. Tamina

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships Match

The Usos (c’s) vs. The New Day