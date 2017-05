WWE NXT preview for May 31

Advertised for tonight’s WWE NXT on the WWE Network is the latest involving Tommaso Ciampa after turning on his tag team partner Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: Chicago.

Also scheduled for the show is an appearance by NXT Champion Bobby Roode.

Wrestleview.com will have a full NXT report later tonight.

Post-Smackdown Live videos

Videos following last night’s Smackdown Live episode in Atlanta.