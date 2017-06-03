Dean Ambrose surprised about being moved over to the RAW brand

During an appearance on Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast on PodcastOne, current WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose revealed he was surprised he was shifted over to the RAW brand back in April during the Superstar Shake Up.

Excerpt courtesy of Gerweck.net.

“It’s a little weird. I was very getting used to Smackdown. I did not expect to be switched. I heard there were going to be some people switched and I was like, ‘that’s not going to be me.’ I was in Utah and I was going to be there till Sunday or whatever and I got a call that I had to leave and fly in early to do RAW. I was like, ‘I’m going to RAW? No way!’ Like, I thought I was this Smackdown guy and no.”

Ambrose defends the WWE Intercontinental Championship tomorrow night at the Extreme Rules PPV against The Miz live in Baltimore.