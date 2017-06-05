New Table for 3 after RAW tonight, NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III tickets

New Table for 3 after RAW tonight

WWE has posted a preview clip from an upcoming episode of “Table for 3” that will premiere after RAW tonight on the WWE Network.

The new episode will feature Randy Orton, Bruno Sammartino and Ric Flair. The clip below focuses on a discussion about Orton, Sammartino and Flair feeling old with fans.

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III tickets

Paul “Triple H” Levesque has revealed that tickets for NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III on August 19 will officially go on sale starting this Friday at 10:00 a.m. ET.