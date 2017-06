WWE’s Facebook page just posted a video with Charly Caruso announcing a new match and segment for tonight’s WWE RAW in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

Kicking off the show tonight will be Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt, while new WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz will hold a special celebration reunion tour.

