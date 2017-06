WWE confirms John Cena return on July 4

WWE confirmed on last night’s Smackdown Live that John Cena would be returning to the show on the July 4 episode from Phoenix, Arizona.

We reported a few weeks ago that Cena was already being advertised for the taping, which is a double header taping for WWE on both Monday and Tuesday night in Phoenix.

