Sami Zayn on being part of WWE roster, Austin Aries on WrestleMania

Sami Zayn on being part of WWE roster

Nick Schwartz of FoxSports.com is featuring an interview with Sami Zayn where he talks about spending a year on the WWE main roster and if he had the opportunity, what advice he would have given himself a year ago.

“I guess I’d just be ready more for the highs and lows. You know, very few people – if any – come in here and just have a very linear trajectory to the top. It becomes very much… there’s highs and lows. You take two steps forward and you take a step back. Five steps forward, three steps back. It’s not a linear, chronological ascension to the top. You’ve got to kind of get mentally prepared for that. Once you’re prepared to understand that it’s not always going to be smooth sailing, I think it makes the ride a lot more… I don’t want to say ‘bearable,’ but it makes it a lot easier for you to handle it mentally. For as tough as what we do is physically, the mental aspect can be almost as tough, if not tougher.”

Austin Aries on WrestleMania

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated is featuring an interview with Austin Aries where he talked about getting his WrestleMania moment this past April in Orlando.