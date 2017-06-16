Upcoming WWE schedule from 6/16-6/22, John Cena with Bill Gates

Upcoming WWE schedule from 6/16-6/22
Here is the upcoming WWE schedule from June 16 to June 22, 2017.
* NXT live event in Baltimore, Maryland tonight (June 16)
* WWE live event in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada tonight (June 16)
* NXT live event in Poughkeepsie, New York on Saturday (June 17)
* WWE live event in Calgary, Alberta, Canada on Saturday (June 17)
* WWE live event in Springfield, Illinois on Sunday (June 18)
* Money in the Bank PPV live in St. Louis, Missouri on Sunday (June 18)
* WWE live event in Indianapolis, Indiana on Monday (June 19)
* Monday Night RAW live in Evansville, Indiana on Monday (June 19)
* Smackdown Live taping in Dayton, Ohio on Tuesday (June 20)
* NXT live event in Cocoa, Florida on Thursday (June 22)
As always, if you are attending any events live we are seeking live reports.
Send all live reports to [email protected].
John Cena with Bill Gates
WWE has posted a clip of John Cena joining Bill Gates and his initiative to end polio.