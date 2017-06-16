Upcoming WWE schedule from 6/16-6/22, John Cena with Bill Gates

Upcoming WWE schedule from 6/16-6/22

Here is the upcoming WWE schedule from June 16 to June 22, 2017.

* NXT live event in Baltimore, Maryland tonight (June 16)

* WWE live event in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada tonight (June 16)

* NXT live event in Poughkeepsie, New York on Saturday (June 17)

* WWE live event in Calgary, Alberta, Canada on Saturday (June 17)

* WWE live event in Springfield, Illinois on Sunday (June 18)

* Money in the Bank PPV live in St. Louis, Missouri on Sunday (June 18)

* WWE live event in Indianapolis, Indiana on Monday (June 19)

* Monday Night RAW live in Evansville, Indiana on Monday (June 19)

* Smackdown Live taping in Dayton, Ohio on Tuesday (June 20)

* NXT live event in Cocoa, Florida on Thursday (June 22)

As always, if you are attending any events live we are seeking live reports.

Send all live reports to [email protected].

John Cena with Bill Gates

WWE has posted a clip of John Cena joining Bill Gates and his initiative to end polio.